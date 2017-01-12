No injuries after fire breaks out in ...

No injuries after fire breaks out in Mexican resort popular among Canadians

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Gordon Faria, 48, of Montreal was taking in a theatre show in the Gran Bahia Principe Tulum resort in Mexico's Maya Rivieira when a large fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. "We were watching a Michael Jackson show when I heard people at the bar screaming 'fire!'" Faria told Global News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 4 hr Petro 29
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 6 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 6
News Mexico president tries again to calm anger over... Jan 13 Dee Dee Dee 4
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,949,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC