NEWS Grupo Ortiz plans first plants outside Mexico
Grupo Industrial Ortiz's production has been focused on flexible packaging in Mexico, but is expanding into new markets and new regions. Grupo Industrial Ortiz, which claims to be the world's largest producer of polypropylene raffia woven sacks and similar products, is diversifying into food packaging and disposable tableware and preparing to invest outside Mexico for the first time.
