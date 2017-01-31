New Mexico man accused of showing up drunk to court
After a man with a history of DWI charges was accused of showing up to court drunk, the judge let him go. Lapel video from July 1, 2016 shows a Sandoval County Sheriff's deputy stopping Tony Pacheco at a DWI checkpoint on Highway 22 in Pena Blanca.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|15 min
|spocko
|75
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|19 min
|Autistic mormon
|289
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|3 hr
|occurox
|2
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|3 hr
|L Morales
|9
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Tue
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|Mon
|Barron T
|12
|Trump's Immigration Crackdown Will Backfire
|Jan 28
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC