NBA: League eyes growth in Mexico, looks at possible franchise
NBA games have been played in Mexico for a quarter of a century and the league, eager to grow the sport worldwide, is "going to look at" the possibility of establishing a franchise in that country, according to commissioner Adam Silver. Silver said on Saturday when the Phoenix Suns played their second of two games in a week in the Mexican capital that there were no immediate plans to expand the NBA and the next step should be to increase the regular-season games in the region.
