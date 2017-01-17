Moving to Mexico? - Batesville Casket to close
Faced with shrinking demand and rising costs, the Batesville Casket Co. will close its doors in March after nearly 30 years in operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|5 hr
|ICE Capitan
|3
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|12 hr
|DC Dave
|13
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|21 hr
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Goldman Prize-winning activist slain in norther...
|Wed
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|Jan 16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC