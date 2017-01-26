Milpitas: Contractor convicted in cave-in death settles libel suit against city
A wall of dirt at this under-construction home site in the Milpitas hills collapsed onto construction worker Raul Zapata Mercado, 36, of Zacatecas, Mexico, on Jan. 28, 2012, killing him. A lawsuit related to that incident has ended with a settlement agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 min
|Le Jimbo
|74
|Fear and rage on US-Mexico border
|11 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump
|19 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|10
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Fri
|gwww
|64
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Thu
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U...
|Wed
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Trump to move on border security, immigration e...
|Jan 24
|ICE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC