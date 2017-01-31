Mexico's Pena Nieto, Canada's Trudeau...

Mexico's Pena Nieto, Canada's Trudeau spoke Monday - Mexico government

17 hrs ago

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke by phone on Monday, agreeing to stay in close touch and work more quickly to deepen North American ties, Mexico's government said in a statement. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gestures as he delivers a message about foreign affairs at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, January 23, 2017.

