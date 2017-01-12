Mexico's Blue Parrot club sees people...

Mexico's Blue Parrot club sees people shot dead during BPM festival in Playa Del Carmen

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Stay in your hotels!' British DJ urges holidaymakers to take cover as five people are shot dead at a Mexican nightclub during dance music festival A gunman fired shots through an open window at the Blue Parrot club in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, just after 2am local time on Monday Local news reports suggest that the shooting is connected to ongoing drug cartel wars in the area while others have linked it to a 'possible terror attack' At least five people are reportedly dead after a shooting in a Mexican nightclub on the final night of the BPM music festival. A gunman fired shots through an open window at the Blue Parrot club in Playa Del Carmen - about 40 miles from Cancun - early Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 7 hr Petro 29
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 9 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 6
News Mexico president tries again to calm anger over... Jan 13 Dee Dee Dee 4
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,825 • Total comments across all topics: 277,952,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC