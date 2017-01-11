Mexico says won't fund wall but wants good ties with Donald Trump1 hour ago

Mexico says won't fund wall but wants...

Mexico City, Jan 12: President Enrique Pena Nieto has again rejected Donald Trump's demand that Mexico pays for a wall along the border, but he vowed to seek good relations with the US president-elect.Hours after Trump repeated his warnings against Mexico during a press conference, Pena Nieto yesterday said his government will seek "open and complete negotiations" with the next US government." Everything that defines our bilateral relations is on the table, including security, migration and trade," he told an annual meeting of Mexican ambassadors at the National Palace.

Chicago, IL

