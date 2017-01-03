Mexico says it will negotiate with Trump
In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, Mexico's new Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray stands during a press conference at the Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City. Videgaray said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that the country isn't only willing to negotiate changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, it wants negotiations as soon as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|Farmer
|179
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|Jan 7
|New Resident
|15
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC