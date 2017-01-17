Mexico says drug lord 'El Chapo' Guza...

Mexico says drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzaman extradited to US

Mexico's government says it has extradited drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to the United States, where he is wanted on drug trafficking and other charges. The Foreign Relations Department has announced on Twitter that Guzman was being sent to the U.S. on Thursday, the day before Donald Trump is to be inaugurated as U.S. president.

Chicago, IL

