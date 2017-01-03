Mexico reinstates official to deal with Trump
A Mexican official who resigned in disgrace over a clumsy outreach to Donald Trump last summer is now back as the point man in the Mexican government's effort to stabilize the high-stakes relationship with the U.S. Former Finance Minister Luis Videgaray became the surprise choice for foreign minister one day after Ford Motor Co. announced it was canceling its $1.6 billion auto plant in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi, an investment that Trump had singled out for criticism during his presidential campaign.
Read more at Automotive News.
