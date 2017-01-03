Mexico reinstates official to deal wi...

Mexico reinstates official to deal with Trump

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

A Mexican official who resigned in disgrace over a clumsy outreach to Donald Trump last summer is now back as the point man in the Mexican government's effort to stabilize the high-stakes relationship with the U.S. Former Finance Minister Luis Videgaray became the surprise choice for foreign minister one day after Ford Motor Co. announced it was canceling its $1.6 billion auto plant in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi, an investment that Trump had singled out for criticism during his presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Sun Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,371 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,173

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC