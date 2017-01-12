Mexico president tries again to calm ...

Mexico president tries again to calm anger over gas hike

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto listens during an event announcing an accord meant to strengthen the national economy and keep down household costs, in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Facing nationwide protests following a 20% gas price hike, the president brought together business and labor leaders to discuss programs which could soften the blow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico president tries again to calm anger over... 5 hr Dee Dee Dee 4
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC