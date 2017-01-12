Mexico president tries again to calm anger over gas hike
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto listens during an event announcing an accord meant to strengthen the national economy and keep down household costs, in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Facing nationwide protests following a 20% gas price hike, the president brought together business and labor leaders to discuss programs which could soften the blow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico president tries again to calm anger over...
|5 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|Farmer
|179
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|Jan 7
|New Resident
|15
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC