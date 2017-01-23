Mexico Leader Lays Out Points for Talks With Trump
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto greets guests at an event announcing an accord meant to strengthen the national economy and keep down household costs, in Mexico City, Jan. 9, 2017. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said Monday his government is prepared to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump if Mexico's national sovereignty is respected.
