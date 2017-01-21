Mexico Identifies Human Remains From ...

Mexico Identifies Human Remains From Mass Grave

A picture of a missing woman is pictured during a mass with relatives of missing persons at the site where several bodies were found in mass graves in the municipality of Salinas Victoria, Nuevo Leon Mexico, October 29, 2016. Fifty-six sets of human remains have been identified one year after a mass grave was discovered in Mexico's northern border state of Nuevo Leon, prosecutors said in a statement Sunday.

