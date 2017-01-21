Mexico hands over drug lord in move viewed as 'farewell gift' to Obama

MEXICO CITY, Mexico -- A few hours before Donald J. Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States, the Mexican government announced that it would turn over Joaqun Guzmn Loera, known as "El Chapo" Guzmn, who was wanted by US law enforcement. Before being recaptured in 2014, "El Chapo" was considered the most wanted criminal in the world.

