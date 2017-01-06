Mexico gas price hike sparks protests, looting, violence
A 20 percent gas price hike has sparked anger across Mexico this week leading to protests, highway blockades and looting of stores in some regions. Protesters briefly stopped traffic on a busy international bridge linking El Paso and Juarez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|3 hr
|New Resident
|15
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
|'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Heidemarie
|3
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Dec 22
|L Morales
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC