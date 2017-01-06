Mexico gas price hike sparks protests...

Mexico gas price hike sparks protests, looting, violence

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 20 percent gas price hike has sparked anger across Mexico this week leading to protests, highway blockades and looting of stores in some regions. Protesters briefly stopped traffic on a busy international bridge linking El Paso and Juarez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration 3 hr New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
News 'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16) Dec 27 Heidemarie 3
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Dec 26 tomin cali 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC