Mexico drug lord told to pay $1M in D...

Mexico drug lord told to pay $1M in DEA agent's 1985 murder

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In this March 8, 1985, file photo, U.S. Marine Corps pallbearers carry the casket holding the body of slain U.S. Drug Enforcement agent Enrique Camarena Salazar after it arrived at North Island Naval Air Station, in San Diego. A Mexican judge has ordered on, Friday, Jan. 13, 2107, that the drug lord convicted in the 1985 killings of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a government pilot, to pay relatives of the victims nearly $1 million in compensation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico president tries again to calm anger over... Fri Dee Dee Dee 4
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,785 • Total comments across all topics: 277,909,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC