Mexico club shooting: 5 killed after gunfire erupts at festival
Gunfire erupted early Monday at a club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, leaving at least five people dead and more than a dozen others injured, officials said. The shooting broke out at an electronic music festival that had drawn visitors from around the world to the beach resort city.
