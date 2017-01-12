Mexico club shooting: 5 killed after ...

Mexico club shooting: 5 killed after gunfire erupts at festival

Gunfire erupted early Monday at a club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, leaving at least five people dead and more than a dozen others injured, officials said. The shooting broke out at an electronic music festival that had drawn visitors from around the world to the beach resort city.

