Mexico captures son of Sinaloa drug cartel boss 'El Azul'

Mexican authorities say they have captured a top Sinaloa cartel leader's son who is suspected of running a drug distribution network and managing cartel finances. National Security Commissioner Renato Sales announced the arrest Monday.

