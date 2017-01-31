Mexico arrests soldiers attempting to sell firearms to Los Zetas Cartel
Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense said it arrested two lieutenants who attempted to sell 11 AK-47s and three AR-15s to members of the Los Zetas Cartel for about $5,000. The men arrested in the Tamaulipas state last week were officially identified as Jose Manuel "N" and Ambrosio "N."
