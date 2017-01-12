Mexico arrests man linked to murder o...

Mexico arrests man linked to murder of Honduran activist

" Mexican authorities say they have arrested a member of the Honduran military wanted in connection with the March 2016 murder of a prominent environmental activist in Honduras. Mexico's National Security Commission said in a statement Saturday that federal authorities in the northern border city of Reynosa had arrested a man in response to an Interpol notice.

Chicago, IL

