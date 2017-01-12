Mexico arrests man linked to murder of Honduran activist
" Mexican authorities say they have arrested a member of the Honduran military wanted in connection with the March 2016 murder of a prominent environmental activist in Honduras. Mexico's National Security Commission said in a statement Saturday that federal authorities in the northern border city of Reynosa had arrested a man in response to an Interpol notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|1 hr
|New Resident
|11
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|5
|Mexico president tries again to calm anger over...
|Fri
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|Farmer
|179
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|Jan 7
|New Resident
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC