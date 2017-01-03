Mexicans march against gas price hike...

Mexicans march against gas price hike, little looting

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Masked men stand guard in front of a gas station in Veracruz, Mexico, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. As looting as largely subsided in Mexico, following a 20 percent hike in gasoline prices, neighborhoods in affected A reas have taken to guarding themselves from potential looters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) 10 hr Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara 11 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration 19 hr New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
News 'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16) Dec 27 Heidemarie 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,707,969

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC