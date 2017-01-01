Mexicans are outraged over a big hike in gas prices on Jan. 1
Gas station owners in Mexico reportedly hoarded fuel ahead of a price deregulation that took effect on Jan. 1. Mexican motorists awoke to a shock as gasoline prices at the pump shot up by more than 20 percent in some corners of the country on the first day of the year, sparking panic buying, street protests and even a call by one prominent lawmaker for a "peaceful revolution." "If the price of gasoline goes, up we're going to pay more [for] everything else," says IvA n Rosales, an employee at a trucking company, who protested the price hike Sunday at the iconic A ngel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City.
