Mexican president defends gas price hike as protests spread
Residents steal gasoline and diesel from a gas station following protests against an increase in fuel prices in Allende, southern Veracuz State, Mexico, late Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017. The gas station attendants who had turned off the power to inactivate the pumps were intimidated by demonstrators into turning them back on, and allowing the residents to take the fuel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
|'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Heidemarie
|3
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Dec 22
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC