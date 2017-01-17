Mexican police find dismembered body ...

Mexican police find dismembered body of toddler

14 hrs ago

Police in southern Mexico have found the dismembered bodies of a 2-year-old toddler and a woman in plastic bags. A law enforcement official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Friday the boy's leg was found at some distance from the other remains.

