Mexican police find dismembered body of toddler
Police in southern Mexico have found the dismembered bodies of a 2-year-old toddler and a woman in plastic bags. A law enforcement official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Friday the boy's leg was found at some distance from the other remains.
