Mexican Goldman Environmentalist Prize Winner Killed in Latest Attack on Latin American Activists
A Mexican Indigenous activist who won the Goldman Environmental Prize has been shot dead, the second recipient of the prestigious award to be murdered in less than 12 months. The Guardian reports that Isidro Baldenegro LA3pez, a subsistence farmer known for his work to stop illegal logging and deforestation, was shot at a relative's home on Sunday.
