Mexican Ford plant workers blame Trum...

Mexican Ford plant workers blame Trump for dashed dreams

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Barbed wire surrounds the site of a cancelled Ford auto manufacturing plant, one day after the U.S. auto company announced the project was called off, in Villa de Reyes, outside San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The perception in this region was largely that President-elect Donald Trump, who had promised for months to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. while at the same time disparaging Mexicans, had made good before even settling into the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration 2 hr Lock and Load Time 8
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Tue tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
News 'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16) Dec 27 Heidemarie 3
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Dec 26 tomin cali 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,710

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC