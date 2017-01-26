Mexican designers envision a Trump bo...

Mexican designers envision a Trump border wall that could take...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The design was also inspired by the work of renowned Mexican architect Luis BarragA n, who is known for his blunt, stucco walls and use of bright colors. The design was also inspired by the work of renowned Mexican architect Luis BarragA n, who is known for his blunt, stucco walls and use of bright colors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 43 min you know it 46
News Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump 4 hr spud 7
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) 6 hr MadeInTaos 2
News Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U... Wed BuildTheWall 2
News Trump to move on border security, immigration e... Tue ICE 2
News Trump's NAFTA revamp may hinge on partners' wil... Jan 24 vs TPP 1
News Trump issues executive orders freezing federal ... Jan 23 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,282,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC