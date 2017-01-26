Man wanted in 2007 murder arrested

A man wanted in connection with a 2007 murder of a ranch hand near McCook was arrested Friday morning at the Hidalgo-Reynosa Port of Entry, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. Ivan Angel Robledo, 29, was charged with first-degree murder Friday afternoon and issued a $575,000 bond.

