Man charged with shooting US diplomat in Mexico

An American who allegedly shot and wounded a U.S. diplomat in Mexico has been charged in federal court in Virginia. Zia Zafar, 31, of Chino Hills, California, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria on a charge of attempted murder of an internationally protected person.

Chicago, IL

