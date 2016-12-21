Long gas lines, price hike dampen hol...

Long gas lines, price hike dampen holiday spirit in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Analysts say a neglected fuel infrastructure is finally catching up with the country, and there's no quick fix in sight. A man holds signs reading "No more gasoline price hikes" and "Pena out," as dozens of people shut down a Pemex gas station in protest over fuel price increases, in Mexico City, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
News 'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16) Dec 27 Heidemarie 3
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Dec 26 tomin cali 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... Dec 21 spytheweb 2
News Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm... Dec 20 Jackie of Deming 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,112

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC