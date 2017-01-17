Limo 'set on fire' and 217 arrested a...

Limo 'set on fire' and 217 arrested as police use tear gas on activists during Trump's inauguration

America's political divisions turned violent on Washington's streets during U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, as black-clad anti-establishment activists set fires and clashed with police, while Trump supporters cheered the new chief executive. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/us-election-2016/limo-set-on-fire-and-217-arrested-as-police-use-tear-gas-on-activists-during-trumps-inauguration-35384427.html Protesters set a parked limousine on fire in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

