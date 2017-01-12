Just feet from U.S. border, Cubans po...

Just feet from U.S. border, Cubans ponder the end of their dream

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Dennis Pupo Cruz told her he was stuck on the Mexican-side of the bridge above the Rio Grande River. He was inches from the U.S. border, but Border Patrol agents had stopped him or any of the other Cubans with him from entering into the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico president tries again to calm anger over... 18 hr Dee Dee Dee 4
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC