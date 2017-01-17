Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in His First Appearance in New York Courtroom

Joaquin Guzman Loera, the Mexican drug lord also known as "El Chapo" who was recaptured last year after escaping from prison, made his first appearance in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, this afternoon. Guzman, a leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel based in Mexico, was extradited from Mexico to the United States late Thursday.

