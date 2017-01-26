Israeli diplomat: 'The Israel-Sinai b...

"The Israel-Sinai border is not comparable to the border between Mexico and the US," Jonathan Peled, the Israeli ambassador to Mexico, tweeted Saturday in Spanish. "Our closed border is configured with a view to the prevention of terror and is [sui generis]."

