Is Ford Really Dumping All Its Mexico Plans Just Because Of Trump?
Since Donald Trump's campaign for U.S. president began, the real estate mogul has been intensely critical of Ford and its plans to shift all small car to production to Mexico after 2018. So, within days of Trump taking office, it was striking that Ford CEO Mark Fields announced Tuesday that his company will actually cancel plans for a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico , and instead invest $700 million in Michigan as part of a huge electric vehicle push.
