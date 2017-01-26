Insider Tip: Mexico's Street Food

With many markets and distinctive flavours, the state and city of Oaxaca offers some of the most celebrated cooking and ingredients in Mexico. With its elegant colonial buildings, an impressive arts and crafts scene, markets selling mounds of mole and the state's other favourite food, chocolate, Oaxaca looks and tastes good.

Chicago, IL

