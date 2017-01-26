In a trade war with Trump, Mexico has a few weapons

That is the question that has preoccupied politicians and business leaders here since US President Donald Trump won the election and began pursuing his agenda to impose tariffs on goods made in Mexico and to build a wall across the border . Trump has made clear his disdain for the North American Free Trade Agreement , which has governed commerce on the continent since 1994, and Mexican leaders have said that if the terms of the renegotiation did not further their interests, they might walk away as well.

