A day after the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, hundreds of thousands nationwide and around the world are marching in support of women's rights. The demonstration was designed to send a message to Washington, but also to Mexicans, said one of the organizers, Indiana-native Hannah Kurowski, 25. "Our presence here is important to show that Americans are not all like Trump, said Kurowski, who has worked in Mexico City for the last two years.

