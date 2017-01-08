How Kitchen Raids In Buffalo Sent Sho...

How Kitchen Raids In Buffalo Sent Shock Waves Through Immigrant Rights Community

Sergio Mucino was charged with harboring unauthorized immigrants after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided his four Buffalo, N.Y., restaurants, but critics say his illegal workers have suffered much more than he has. The morning of Oct. 18, 2016, the employees at La Divina, a taqueria and Mexican grocery in Buffalo, N.Y., were prepping for the lunch crowd - making salsa, grilling chicken and stocking the shelves with Mexican Cokes and Corona beer.

