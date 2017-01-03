Golovkin's Trainer: Canelo is The Fight That Should Happen Next

Abel Sanchez, trainer of IBF, IBO, WBC, WBO middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin , says a fight with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez should be their next opponent for the sake of boxing. Golovkin is scheduled to make a mandatory defense against Daniel Jacobs on March 18th at New York's Madison Square Garden.

