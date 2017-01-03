Golovkin's Trainer: Canelo is The Fight That Should Happen Next
Abel Sanchez, trainer of IBF, IBO, WBC, WBO middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin , says a fight with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez should be their next opponent for the sake of boxing. Golovkin is scheduled to make a mandatory defense against Daniel Jacobs on March 18th at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|21 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
|'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Heidemarie
|3
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Dec 22
|L Morales
|6
|Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad...
|Dec 21
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC