Goldcorp sells mines in two deals; Le...

Goldcorp sells mines in two deals; Leagold buying Los Filos for US$438 million

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

In the bigger transaction, Vancouver-based Goldcorp will receive an estimated US$438 million worth of cash, stock and other assets by selling the Filos gold-and-silver mine in Mexico to Leagold Mining Corp. . The stock portion of the deal is valued at $71 million and will represent about 30 per cent of Leagold's outstanding shares after the transaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,673 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC