Goldcorp sells mines in two deals; Leagold buying Los Filos for US$438 million

In the bigger transaction, Vancouver-based Goldcorp will receive an estimated US$438 million worth of cash, stock and other assets by selling the Filos gold-and-silver mine in Mexico to Leagold Mining Corp. . The stock portion of the deal is valued at $71 million and will represent about 30 per cent of Leagold's outstanding shares after the transaction.

