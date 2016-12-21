Gang-ravaged Mexico stuck in weed ban...

Gang-ravaged Mexico stuck in weed ban as U.S. opens up

17 hrs ago

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mexican advocates for drug reform are voicing alarm about the country's widening gap with the United States on marijuana legislation, as criminal violence surges again south of the border, Reuters reports. Tens of thousands have been killed over the years in Mexico, on the front line of a U.S.-led war on drugs.

