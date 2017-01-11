From Mexico with love
One of the oldest categories at the New Zealand Festival of Motor Racing at Hampton Downs from January 20-22 is also one of the most popular with almost 50 cars from around the world confirmed for the Formula Junior class. Nigel Russell, one of the driving forces behind the Formula Junior category in New Zealand, will be piloting a Stanguellini around Hampton Downs, a well travelled car that was one of the last of the 100 or so Formula Junior cars built by the Stanguellini company in Modena, Italy, in the 1960s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|Farmer
|179
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|Jan 7
|New Resident
|15
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC