Ford Cancels $1.6 Billion Plant In Mexico To Make Investment In U.S. Jobs Instead

In what will likely be touted as the biggest win yet for President-elect Donald Trump's America-first economic plans, Ford CEO Mark Fields announced this morning that his company will cancel a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and instead invest $700 million in Michigan to create 700 new U.S. jobs, according to news reports. Fields said the automaker won't build a new San Luis Potosi plant to produce the Ford Focus after all, but will expand its Flat Rock, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.