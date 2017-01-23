Enrique Olvera Reimagines Pujol, His ...

Enrique Olvera Reimagines Pujol, His Mexico City Fine-Dining Gem

Seemingly out of the blue, one of Mexico City's most lauded chefs, Enrique Olvera , has re-designed and reimagined his fine dining, highly lauded restaurant, Pujol. Except it isn't out of the blue at all: According to the New York Times , Olvera has been working on the new Pujol - located 11 blocks away from the original location in Mexico City's ritzy Polanco neighborhood - for two years.

