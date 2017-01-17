Drug lord a El Chapoa Guzman extradit...

Drug lord a El Chapoa Guzman extradited to US, Mexico says

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a navy hanger in Mexico City. According to Mexico's Foreign Ministry, Guzman has been extradited to the United States on Thursday, Jan. 19 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara 3 hr Wildchild 4
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Thu DC Dave 13
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Wed Ronald Ross 37
News Goldman Prize-winning activist slain in norther... Wed Melting Pot eh 1
News Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11) Jan 17 Panhead_Mike 10
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... Jan 16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 10
News Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P... Jan 16 walter 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,084,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC