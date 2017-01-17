Drug lord a El Chapoa Guzman extradited to US, Mexico says
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a navy hanger in Mexico City. According to Mexico's Foreign Ministry, Guzman has been extradited to the United States on Thursday, Jan. 19 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|3 hr
|Wildchild
|4
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Thu
|DC Dave
|13
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Wed
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Goldman Prize-winning activist slain in norther...
|Wed
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|Mexico protects islands off Baja California's P...
|Jan 16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC