Donald Trump blasts Japanese carmaker...

Donald Trump blasts Japanese carmaker Toyota in latest Twitter rant against Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Trump has warned the carmaker of slapping 'big border tax' if they go ahead with decision to make Toyota Corolla for US in Mexico, US President-elect Donald Trump targeted Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday, threatening to impose a hefty fee on the world's largest automaker if it builds its Corolla cars for the US market at a plant in Mexico. "Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration 3 hr Randy Rand 9
News Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Mexico to use border security, immigration as l... Dec 29 Wildchild 7
News The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad... Dec 27 Jayhawker 7
News 'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16) Dec 27 Heidemarie 3
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Dec 26 tomin cali 1
News Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b... Dec 22 L Morales 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC