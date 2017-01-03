Donald Trump blasts Japanese carmaker Toyota in latest Twitter rant against Mexico
Trump has warned the carmaker of slapping 'big border tax' if they go ahead with decision to make Toyota Corolla for US in Mexico, US President-elect Donald Trump targeted Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday, threatening to impose a hefty fee on the world's largest automaker if it builds its Corolla cars for the US market at a plant in Mexico. "Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," Trump said in a post on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|3 hr
|Randy Rand
|9
|Border Challenge: Illegal Aliens from Planet Ea...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexico to use border security, immigration as l...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|7
|The numbers don't lie, but anti-immigration rad...
|Dec 27
|Jayhawker
|7
|'It's normal. I like them, they like me': Canad... (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Heidemarie
|3
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|1
|Dioceses in Texas, New Mexico to hold El Paso b...
|Dec 22
|L Morales
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC