Donald Trump blasts Japanese carmaker Toyota in latest Twitter rant against Mexico

Trump has warned the carmaker of slapping 'big border tax' if they go ahead with decision to make Toyota Corolla for US in Mexico, US President-elect Donald Trump targeted Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday, threatening to impose a hefty fee on the world's largest automaker if it builds its Corolla cars for the US market at a plant in Mexico. "Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

