Designer wanted in bribery case arrested in Mexico, sent to U.S.
A New York fashion designer who calls himself the "curator of cool" was arrested in Mexico and sent to the United States where he is charged as part of a bribery case that has ensnared relatives of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, officials said on Saturday. Malcolm Harris, a self-described arts and fashion consultant and blogger, was indicted in New York along with two of Ban's relatives on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|50 min
|Nipz312
|4
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|57 min
|New Resident
|7
|Mexico president tries again to calm anger over...
|Fri
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|Farmer
|179
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|Jan 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|Jan 7
|New Resident
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC