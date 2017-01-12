Designer wanted in bribery case arres...

Designer wanted in bribery case arrested in Mexico, sent to U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A New York fashion designer who calls himself the "curator of cool" was arrested in Mexico and sent to the United States where he is charged as part of a bribery case that has ensnared relatives of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, officials said on Saturday. Malcolm Harris, a self-described arts and fashion consultant and blogger, was indicted in New York along with two of Ban's relatives on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 50 min Nipz312 4
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 57 min New Resident 7
News Mexico president tries again to calm anger over... Fri Dee Dee Dee 4
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Jan 8 Farmer 179
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
News U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara Jan 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration Jan 7 New Resident 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,157 • Total comments across all topics: 277,922,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC